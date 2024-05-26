Analysts Set Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Target Price at $27.43

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

In related news, Director Margaret C. Montana bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,468.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth about $781,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth $59,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KGS opened at $26.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.36.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.73%.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

