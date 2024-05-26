AON (NYSE:AON) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $306.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $345.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $325.43.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $280.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.34. AON has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AON

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 3.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 7.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

