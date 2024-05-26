Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.43.

AON Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $280.75 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.34.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

