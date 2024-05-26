Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) is Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940,075 shares during the period. Applied Digital makes up about 6.1% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned about 4.04% of Applied Digital worth $33,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,453,000 after buying an additional 5,945,559 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,168,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 963,390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Applied Digital by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,263,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 463,172 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 110.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 606,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLD shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Applied Digital Stock Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ APLD traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. 3,386,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,788. Applied Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $566.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 4.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. The business had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.