Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Ares Capital by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,835. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

