Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $150.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.15.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $146.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $82.89 and a 12-month high of $150.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $6,486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $6,486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,833,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,488,844 shares of company stock valued at $200,239,222. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,194,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 718.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

