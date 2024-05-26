ARPA (ARPA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.65 Million

ARPA (ARPA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, ARPA has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARPA has a market capitalization of $87.53 million and $6.65 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARPA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,888,889 tokens. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,242,888,889 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.07106906 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $7,504,765.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

