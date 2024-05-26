Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.43.

NYSE AESI opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,637.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $2,455,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 451,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,958 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,109 in the last three months. 24.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

