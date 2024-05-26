ATOR Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $806,942.97 (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00003492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATOR Protocol has a total market cap of $101.01 million and $806,942.97 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ATOR Protocol Token Profile

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 90,361,559.918 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 2.42465734 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,128,342.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

