AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Lowered to $3,250.00 at Citigroup

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,066.53.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,792.90 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,009.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,829.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 151.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in AutoZone by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

