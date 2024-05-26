Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $14.63 billion and approximately $251.02 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $37.23 or 0.00053926 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00017618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,253,422 coins and its circulating supply is 392,907,052 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

