Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 3.6% Higher This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion and $227.91 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $36.89 or 0.00053678 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00017602 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007565 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,249,678 coins and its circulating supply is 392,903,308 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

