Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $893,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,793,795.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $893,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,793,795.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $48,198,323. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

Micron Technology stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,048,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,508,568. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.05 and its 200-day moving average is $95.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

