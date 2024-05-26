Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,147 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 831.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 49.4% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 479,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after buying an additional 158,477 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 962,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,610,000 after buying an additional 65,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.84. 5,197,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,017,394. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

