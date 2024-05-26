Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,580 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,247.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.60. The stock had a trading volume of 153,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,771. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

