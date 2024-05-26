Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AVNW. B. Riley decreased their target price on Aviat Networks from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $380.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.78. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.56 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 1,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 582.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 84.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 309.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

