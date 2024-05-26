Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $27,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,801,506.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,976 shares of company stock valued at $27,268,201. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AXON stock traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,556. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.45. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXON shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

