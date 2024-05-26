AXS Investments LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.75. 4,477,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,033,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.54. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $290.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.10.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

