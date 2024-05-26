AXS Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 16,550 Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $216,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $216,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,428 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PRDO. StockNews.com cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

