AXS Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,691,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Garmin by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.81. 541,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.93. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $171.64. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,349,344.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,349,344.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 over the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Garmin

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.