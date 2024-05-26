AXS Investments LLC Has $182,000 Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 23.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Brady in the third quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Brady by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,252,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after buying an additional 198,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Brady stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.19. 366,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $68.80.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.98%.

In related news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $144,924.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 326,178 shares in the company, valued at $19,573,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,667 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

