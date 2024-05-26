AXS Investments LLC Has $95,000 Stake in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

AXS Investments LLC raised its position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in cbdMD were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

cbdMD Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN YCBD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. 121,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. cbdMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.19.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 193.04%.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.

