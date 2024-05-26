AXS Investments LLC Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $79,329,000 after acquiring an additional 56,186 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $110.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.31 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.12.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

