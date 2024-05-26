AXS Investments LLC Invests $349,000 in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,529 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,929,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,004,000 after buying an additional 1,288,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,521,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,641,000 after buying an additional 929,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.21%.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

