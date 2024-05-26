AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 23,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $74.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.86. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

StoneX Group Company Profile

In related news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 6,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $552,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 6,909 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $552,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 10,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $708,463.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,501.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,423. 16.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

