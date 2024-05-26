Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Azenta makes up 1.6% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Azenta by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Azenta by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth $140,856,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Azenta by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

Azenta stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 378,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,273. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.89 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

