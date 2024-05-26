Bank of America Cuts Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $60.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.47.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.72. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.74.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,296,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,319,540. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

