Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $207.86 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $207.86 million and $1.09 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.27 or 0.05596464 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00053864 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00016350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00017664 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012245 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003270 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,428,698 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,048,698 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

