BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.23.

BRBR stock opened at $58.36 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,172,000 after buying an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,524,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,527,000 after purchasing an additional 84,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,794,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after purchasing an additional 906,559 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

