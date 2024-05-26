Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Essentra (LON:ESNT)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNTFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 255 ($3.24) price objective on the stock.

Essentra Price Performance

LON:ESNT opened at GBX 166.40 ($2.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 178.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 168.70. The stock has a market cap of £477.15 million, a PE ratio of 8,320.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.19. Essentra has a 52 week low of GBX 130.20 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 191.80 ($2.44).

Essentra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Fawcett sold 55,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.24), for a total transaction of £97,329.76 ($123,703.30). Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

