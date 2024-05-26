Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 79,671.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Realty Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPRE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,271. The company has a market cap of $329.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.