Beta Wealth Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,627 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF makes up about 2.4% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 759.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of MOO stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $72.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,596. The company has a market capitalization of $784.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $69.93 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.41.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

