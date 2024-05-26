Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 28,322 Shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,322 shares during the quarter. BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned 3.90% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,997,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,490 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $376,000.

BATS HYMU traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.37. 70,669 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0811 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

