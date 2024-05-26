Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $85.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TECH. Stephens dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

TECH stock opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average is $70.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,647,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 12.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

