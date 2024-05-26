BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0400 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $723.99 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,101,975,600 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999549 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

