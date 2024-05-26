BitShares Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $104,331.25 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, BitShares has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $104,331.25 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000869 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000758 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000558 BTC.

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,389,689 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

