BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $88.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $88.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.85.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $1,070,082.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

