BMO Capital Markets Cuts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$34.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAE. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.70.

Get CAE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAE

CAE Stock Down 1.3 %

About CAE

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$25.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.41. CAE has a twelve month low of C$23.74 and a twelve month high of C$33.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89.

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.