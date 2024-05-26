BMO Capital Markets Cuts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$34.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CAE. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.70.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CAE
CAE Stock Down 1.3 %
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CAE
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.