BMO Capital Markets Trims Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Target Price to $85.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average of $76.21. Sysco has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

