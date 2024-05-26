Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $3,774,850,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booking by 139.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,166,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,876.96.

Booking Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $42.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,795.35. 151,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,719. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,604.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,499.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

