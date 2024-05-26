Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $42.67 on Friday, reaching $3,795.35. The stock had a trading volume of 151,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,719. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,456.93 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,604.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,499.25. The stock has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,876.96.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

