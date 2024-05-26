Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY25 guidance to $5.80-6.05 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $158.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $164.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.84 and a 200 day moving average of $138.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

