Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.13.

Several brokerages have commented on BLX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

BLX opened at C$32.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.40. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$25.40 and a 52-week high of C$39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.30 million. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.060066 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

