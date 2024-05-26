Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $76.25.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,616 shares of company stock worth $4,819,057 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,439 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 287,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,697,000 after acquiring an additional 218,573 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $100,113,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

