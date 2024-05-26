Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $14.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,407.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,324.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,202.84. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $690.77 and a 52 week high of $1,445.40. The stock has a market cap of $652.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.