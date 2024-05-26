Brokerages Set Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Target Price at $590.83

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $590.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Cable One alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cable One

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 1,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $369.98 per share, with a total value of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,958.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1,906.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 160,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,911,000 after purchasing an additional 152,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,195,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 648.3% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 66,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after buying an additional 57,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,409,000 after acquiring an additional 48,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 26.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,353,000 after acquiring an additional 42,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Performance

Cable One stock opened at $353.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.80. Cable One has a 1-year low of $332.94 and a 1-year high of $749.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.31 and its 200 day moving average is $479.11.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 32.41 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.