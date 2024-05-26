Brokerages Set Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT at $24.25

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783 in the last 90 days. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,015 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 148.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.9% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 152,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

