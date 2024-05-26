Brokerages Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price at $72.73

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $207,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 28.8% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.9% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 364,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

