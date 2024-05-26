Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Target Price at $16.69

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $6.16 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.06%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Stories

