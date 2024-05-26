Brokers Offer Predictions for Liberty Energy Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LBRT. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

LBRT stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.36.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 166,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $405,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,372,248.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 166,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,459 shares of company stock worth $4,168,391 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

